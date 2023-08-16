Parliament, military chiefs hold crunch meeting on deployment of Ghanaian troops to Niger – Report

File photo: Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces

The Parliament of Ghana reportedly summoned military chiefs and heads of some security agencies in the country over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to send Ghanaian troops to Niger, as part of the ECOWAS stand-by force to remove the new military leadership of the country.

According to a report by JoyNews, the heads of the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies were summoned by the Defence and Interior Committee of parliament to brief them on the president's supposed order.



Present at the meeting were the leaderships of the Ghana Armed Forces, the National Security, the Minister for Defence, the Minister for Interior, and the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, among others.



The report indicated some of the issues that were discussed border on the constitutionality of Akufo-Addo’s decision to contribute troops to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stand-by force.



It was also said in the report that one of the main Articles of the 1992 Constitution that was discussed was Article 40.



The article states that in its dealings with other nations, the government shall:

(a) promote and protect the interests of Ghana;



(b) seek the establishment of a just and equitable international economic and social order;



(c) promote respect for international law, treaty obligations and the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means;



(d) adhere to the principles enshrined in or as the case may be, the aims and ideals of—



(i) the Charter of the United Nations;

(ii) the Charter of the Organization of African Unity;



(iii) the Commonwealth;



(iv) the Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States; and



(v) any other international organization of which Ghana is a member.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a member of the Defence and Interior Committee, who spoke to JoyNews after the meeting, said that the decision had been taken not to reveal details of the meeting.

He, however, indicated the meeting was successful and is one of several that would be held.



Background:



The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of a standby force to Niger.



ECOWAS leaders gave the directive to the President of the Commission at Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria on August 10, 2023.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the members of the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.

The communique issued by the Authority reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



Meanwhile, the military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any forcible attempt to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in neighbouring Niger will be seen as a declaration of war on them.



Many security experts have warned of disastrous consequences should the bloc go on with its decision to send troops to Niger.



BAI/NOQ