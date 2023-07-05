Parliament must be firm to deal with prevailing challenges – Gyakye Quayson

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has called on Parliament to be more forceful with its oversight responsibility in order to confront the prevailing challenges.

In his appreciation message after being sworn-in for the second time as MP for the Assin North on July 4, 2023, he catalogued a number of challenges the nation is being confronted that should be tackled head-on.



“Today, our country is confronted with many challenges such as massive unemployment, economic bankruptcy, macroeconomic instability, corruption, environmental degradation, declining education standards, and over-politicized state institutions. These challenges call for Parliament to be more assertive in its oversight, lawmaking and deliberative functions.



“I pledge to work assiduously with my colleagues in the Minority Caucus to confront these challenges to enhance growth, economic opportunity, shared prosperity, and to advance our march towards equal rights, equal justice, equal citizenship, and equal opportunity for all,” Mr. Quayson stated.



Below is the full statement by Mr. James Gyakye Quayson



PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



4th July, 2023



MESSAGE OF APPRECIATION FROM THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ASSIN NORTH, HON. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON.



This morning I took and subscribed to the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a member of Parliament. The Oath entails a solemn affirmation to bear true faith and allegiance to the country; to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country; to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution; and to discharge my duties faithfully and conscientiously.



It is a tremendous privilege and honor to have the unique opportunity to serve the good people of Assin North as their Member of Parliament.

I am eternally grateful to the almighty God and the good people of Assin North for their vote of confidence in me to represent them in this historic eighth Parliament. I understand the enormity of this important responsibility and I am committed to work with all my strength to justify the trust reposed in me by my people.



Today, our country is confronted with many challenges such as massive unemployment, economic bankruptcy, macroeconomic instability, corruption, environmental degradation, declining education standards, and over-politicized state institutions. These challenges call for Parliament to be more assertive in its oversight, lawmaking and deliberative functions.



I pledge to work assiduously with my colleagues in the Minority Caucus to confront these challenges to enhance growth, economic opportunity, shared prosperity, and to advance our march towards equal rights, equal justice, equal citizenship, and equal opportunity for all.



As daunting as our challenges are, I am optimistic about the prospects of a better future. I believe we can and must harness the rich pool of human and natural resources at our disposal to achieve broad-based and sustainable growth. This calls for leveraging the skills and talents of all our citizens, including those who hold other citizenships. I therefore look forward to working on and supporting the Constitution (Amendment) bill, 2021 in this endeavor.



I am grateful to the Speaker of Parliament and the NDC parliamentary caucus for their warm welcome and their unwavering support throughout this journey.

My heartfelt appreciation goes to the flagbearer of the NDC and incoming President of Republic of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama for his continuous support, without which I will not be the MP for Assin North today. I also thank all national, regional, constituency and branch executives and in fact, the entire rank and file of my beloved party, the great NDC who have supported me throughout this journey. To my hardworking campaign team who have been with me through thick and thin, I say thank you.



Finally, I would like to specially thank the good people of Assin North and the country as a whole for their prayers and support over the last few years where I have been subject to many court processes merely because of my interest in serving my constituents and the country.



I look forward to serving my people and the country as a whole in the eighth Parliament effective today.



May God continue to bless our homeland Ghana.



Signed

Hon. James Gyakye Quayson



Member of Parliament



Assin North Constituency