Parliament must come together and forge unity — Apostle

Apostle Ernest Narh Adulai, Senior Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church, Hohoe, says there is the need for Parliament to be united and do away with fighting and agitation on political grounds.
He said the absence of unity and current happenings would scare the citizens.
Apostle Adulai, addressing the media during the Climax of the 40th Anniversary Celebrations and Chapel Dedication of the Church in Hohoe, said Parliamentarians must sit down and dialogue
He said occurrences in neighbouring countries should not be taken for granted.
"We want our Parliamentarians to come together, avoid the selfish attitude and take the love of the nation into consideration."
Apostle Adulai urged them to sacrifice their comfort for the betterment of the country and said it was the prayer of the Church that the country would be united and develop.
- Joe Wise insists he can still vote in Parliament when acting as Speaker
- There is no confusion between Alban Bagbin and I - Joe Wise
- Council of State engages Majority Caucus
- Council of State holds crunch meeting with Speaker of Parliament
- Blame the NPP MPs who voted for Bagbin for current challenges of govt – Gary Nimako
- Read all related articles