Parliament must re-work rules around Speaker, Deputies to facilitate proceedings

Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy Policy Engagement at CDD

Ghana’s First Session of the Eighth Parliament rose without concluding on the controversial E-Levy Bill, a matter which resulted in Fisticuffs as Members of Parliament (MPs) got into a fight over a vote on the Electronic Levy Bill.

According to reports, the MPs were taking a count to vote on whether or not to pass the Electronic Levy Bill, under a Certificate of Urgency.



For Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy Policy Engagement of the Center for Democratic Development, it is indeed surprising that the Majority wanted the E-Levy Bill brought under the Certificate of Urgency.



”It does not make sense at all, why E-Levy?” he asked.



Since the two Parties in Parliament are faced with the reality of compromise, Dr. Kojo Asante recommends that the parties must decide on an agreement to agree in order to chart a way forward, especially when Parliament reconvenes January 18, 2022.



He made the following suggestions, on the GTV Breakfast Show December 22, 2021, while assessing the Performance of the First Session of the Eighth Parliament.

“Parliament must re-work rules around the Speaker, Deputy Speakers, and the issues on decision making, to facilitate proceedings in the House.



There must be a progressive return to the process to redraft the Standing Orders to ensure smooth operations.”



Dr. Kojo Asante believes that Ghana has been buried in the ”Winner Takes All” shadow of politics, and this must change.



”Parliament is a legislature, but it is also a Political environment,” Dr. Asante posited.