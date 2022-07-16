Parliament passes Fees and Charges bill

File Photo: Parliament of Ghana

Parliament on Friday, July 15, 2022, passed the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, 2022, to provide for an annual adjustment of fees being charged by public institutions.

Fees and Charges Act 2022, will replace the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2018 (Act 983), which gave the Finance Minister the authority to determine fees and charges under an enactment.



The Bill according to government officials’ forms part of revenue mobilization measures outlined in the 2022 budget and will give legal backing to the request for a 15% upward adjustment of fees and charges by public institutions.



A Deputy Finance Minister, Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, at the second reading of the Bill, noted that the increments would ensure the cost of fees and charges keep up with trends in pricing.



According to the Finance Committee of Parliament’s report, a number of government agencies failed to lodge revenues collected in gross contravention of Section 46 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

“Again, some institutions also collect revenues on the table or over the counter after which it is lodged into their operational accounts and disbursed directly in contravention of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016.



“The Committee noted with concern that the practice does not give the Minister of Finance a complete or comprehensive view of the total revenue generated by all state agencies in each fiscal year,”



“The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Finance should take immediate steps to ensure that all institutions captured in the Second Schedule of the Bill collect their revenues through a designated commercial bank or through the Ghana.gov platform from which the funds collected are transferred in gross into the respective holding accounts at Bank of Ghana.” Chairman of the Finance Committee, Mr. Kwaku Kwarteng, explained during the third reading of the motion.



When assented to by the President, the new Act will review existing fees and impose new ones in line with prevailing economic conditions in the country.