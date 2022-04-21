Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo over Serwaa Broni allegations

President Akufo-Addo is being dragged before parliament over allegations by Serwaa Broni

Akufo-Addo dragged before parliament



A petition to impeach the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been presented to parliament by some three citizens.



The petition penned under the signatures of three citizens: Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese from Damongo; Elikem Kotoko from Accra; and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, also from Accra, is in relation to the several allegations leveled against the president by one Evelyn Aidoo, alias Serwaa Broni.



“Owing to these duties and other responsibilities as concerned citizens, we deem it imperious to petition Parliament on the wake of consistent allegations leveled by one Ms. Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni, a Canada-based Ghanaian, against the President of Ghana, on several counts of human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat, the use of the national security apparatus to perpetuate criminal activities and dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute, among others.



“The President of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore an oath of Office on 7th January 2017 and on 7th January, 2021. This oath of Office bestowed on the President, a moral obligation to ensure the name of the high office of the President is not brought into disrepute. Again, the first schedule of the oath of Office of President reads in part, ‘… and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons,’” the petition read in part.

The petition further stated that owing to all the allegations made by Serwaa Broni during her April 17, 2022, interview with the Loud Silence Media, owned and operated by one Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, a United States of America-based journalist, it suggests that President Akufo-Addo has breached several provisions of the constitution.



“It is our humble submission that the President has breached Sub Clause (a) of Article 69 because the alleged act of armed robbery staged by the assign(s) of the President, who was/were alleged to be acting on the orders of the President, was in breach of the oath to ensure safety and well-being of all the people of Ghana.



“We further submit that the President breached Sub Clause (b)(i) of Article 69 since the outcome of his alleged conduct with Serwaa Broni at all times is a ridicule to the high office of the President in International proportion. We also submit that Sub Clause (b)(ii) of Article 69 of the Constitution was breached in larger proportions.



“This is because, the Presidential Jet which is operated by the Ghana Armed Forces is a security establishment of Ghana in which private citizens should not ordinarily have access to. Even if they (private citizens) were given any such opportunity to access, they must go through security clearance before,” the petition added.



