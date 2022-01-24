Parliament resumes tomorrow

Ghana's parliament

MPs to return to parliament after Christmas break

Finance Minister to resubmit E-Levy bill



MPs disagree over E-Levy



Members of Parliament are expected to reconvene in the House tomorrow, Tuesday, January 24, 2022, to commence the second session of the eighth parliament.



The first session was adjourned on December 21, 2021, following some disagreements by both sides of the House over the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

One of the main key issues which will be on the agenda will be the resubmission of the controversial E-Levy bill by the Finance Minister.



According to him, the tax measure contained in the 2022 budget statement is a critical tool for rebuilding Ghana’s economy.



Other items that will be expected to appear on the agenda include the benchmark reversal and other government policies.