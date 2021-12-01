Parliament reverses decision to reject 2022 budget

Joseph Osei-Owusu

The Majority in Parliament has reversed an earlier decision to reject the 2022 Budget with the Minority group boycotting proceedings.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, counted himself as an MP making the Majority Caucus in the House 138 members.



According to him, the counting of himself as part of the Majority even though he was sitting as the speaker made it legitimate to reverse the earlier decision taken on Friday when Speaker Alban Bagbin presided over the House.

The Minority group are yet to provide a response to the whole issue