Parliament’s Appointments Committee vets Ministers-designate, deputies

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will, on Monday, February 20, 2023, start vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.



Meanwhile, barely less than 24 hours to the day of the vetting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the minority caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.

In a press statement, the NDC added that the most important thing for government to do right now amid haircuts is a reduction of the size of government.



“The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources.



“In this moment of haircuts, the most important thing the government can do is to do a "governmental haircut". Our directive to the minority in parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians,” the statement said.



