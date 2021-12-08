Parliament’s main entrance closed following 'Justice for Ghana demonstration today

Parliament of Ghana

The Ceremonial Gate to Parliament of Ghana has been sealed off today 8th December 2021 following a planned demonstration by a group known as “Justice for Ghana”.

The group has threatened to picket at the precincts of parliament until their demands are met.



A memo issued by the Marshall of parliament asked parliamentary service staff and MPs to use the “Protocol Gate” and carry their IDs for checks.



“The aim is to prevent members of this group from getting into the Parliamentary Enclave tomorrow. Staff who will be without ID Cards could be denied entry,” the memo warned.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration says it has put in place adequate security measures for the “Justice 4 Ghana” demonstration slated for today, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.



But the Police revealed appeals to have the organizers rescind their decision not to picket at Parliament proved futile and since secured a court order to stop them from picketing.



The Police in a statement said it has secured the necessary approvals for the demonstration.