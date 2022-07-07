Parliament should remove Ofori-Atta if he fails to resign – Dr. Donkor

The Parliament of Ghana

Ofori-Atta must resign as a matter of honour, Dr. Donkor



Ghana goes to IMF



Former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, has called on the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign as soon as possible as a matter of principle like he [Kwabena] did when he was a minister.



According to him, Ofori-Atta’s position on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) means he should not be part of the people negotiating on behalf of the government of Ghana, myjoyonline.com reports.



Dr. Donkor added that President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo is also not likely to sack Ofori-Atta which means that the only option for Ofori-Atta to be relieved of his duty if he fails to resign is a vote of censure by Parliament.

“I resigned [as Power Minister in 2015] on the basis of internal differences. We got to a point when I announced the end of load shedding. Some people disagreed and I said ‘fine, then let me go’. Fortunately, after I left we didn’t experience that load shedding again and that is my satisfaction.



“The Minister should resign as a matter of honour… If you have somebody who only a few weeks ago said we will never go there (to the IMF) now leading the negotiations, that is an untenable position.



“… in politics, the President’s hands may be tied… and therefore others will have to do the desirable …. the constitution provides for a censure motion,” the former minister, who is the current Member of Parliament for Pru West, said.



He reiterated that members of Parliament from both sides of the House must support a bi-partisan censure motion.



Ken Ofori-Atta speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, May 12, indicated that the IMF is aware that the Ghanaian economy is heading in the right direction.

“We have committed to not going back to the fund (for a bailout) because in terms of the interventions and policy, we are right there, the fund (IMF) knows that we are completely in the right direction,” he said.



He added that Ghana will only go to the fund for validation of “our programmes that we have put in place and then, in my view, supporting us to find alternative ways of financing or re-financing our debt, reprofiling it.”



