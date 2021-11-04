Parliament slams Police over interdiction of Sosu’s bodyguard, attempted arrest

A sitting of parliament | FILE PHOTO

Parliament has issued a statement saying that the Police Service should have secured a certificate from the Speaker that the Member of Parliament for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu was attending to Parliament before they could effect their arrest.

The statement said anything short of that would not be entertained.



Parliament also described as dangerous and unacceptable the decision by the Police to interdict the officer who was assigned as a guard to the MP.



It went on to state that the procedures in arresting sitting MPs must be in accordance with the constitution of Ghana.



“Mr. Speaker reiterates that the immunities and privileges of Members of Parliament are not absolute. The procedure for causing the arrest of a sitting Member of Parliament or serving a court process must be in accordance with the Constitution.”



“The appropriate procedure is to secure, from the Speaker, a certificate that the Member on the question is not attending to Parliamentary Business. Anything short of this should not be entertained by the House”, parts of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has formally filed charges against Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu.



The charges include causing damage to public property.



The Police filed the case against him over a demonstration he led in his constituency in Madina.



The Acting Director-General for the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the MP is expected to answer questions in court on November 8.