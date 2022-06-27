Parliament this week: Abu Jinapor, Dan Botwe, Mustapha Ussif, others to answer questions

Ghana's parliament

From June 27 to July 1, 2022, 8 ministers will appear before the parliament to answer questions from MPs on both sides of the House.

Per the business statement presented on the floor last Friday by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the 8 ministers of state are scheduled to appear before the House this week to answer questions on a number of issues bordering on national concern.



The ministers are to respond to 53 questions, two being urgent and 51 orals. The ministers are the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



The others will be the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, as well as the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is expected to appear before the House after he was summoned by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, to appear and brief the House on the developments concerning the installation of pre-paid meters in the Krobo area.

Bills to be considered



Two bills, the Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill, 2022, and the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, 2022—will be taken through consideration stages for the third reading on Wednesday.



Wednesday will see Sports Minister respond to a question by the NPP MP for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman, on when the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, now Youth Resource Centre of Excellence, will be completed as well as a question by the NPP MP for Old-Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, on the progress of the construction of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for the 2023 All African Games.



