Parliament to commence debate on 2022 Budget on November 23

Parliament will commence debate on Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



This is contained in the Business Committee report for the Fifth week ending Friday, November 26, 2021, where MPs are entreated to engage in “a well-researched and informed debate and therefore proposes that the debate for each day be structured along specific sectors”.



This is to ensure coherence, comprehensiveness, and logical flow of the debate.



The Business Committee proposed the following sectors for the days specified, according to GBConline report:

Tuesday, 23 November 2021: Finance, Environment, Gender, Foreign Affairs, Youth & Sports, and Employment



Wednesday, 24″ November 2021: Health, Trade & Industry, Communications, Local Government, Lands & Forestry, Works & Housing, and Energy & Mining.



Thursday, 25″ November 2021: Education, Agriculture, Roads & Transport, Defence & Interior, Judiciary, Parliament, Independent Governance Institutions, and Government Machinery, and the Leadership is expected to conclude the Debate on Friday, 26th November 2021 to bring the entire debate to a closure.



The Business Committee further proposes that on each day of the debate, two (2) Honourable Members from each side of the political divide would be expected to contribute to the debate.



Furthermore, the Committee has proposed the following time allotments:



i. Seconder and Ranking Member of Finance Committee – 20 minutes.

ii. Other Committee Chairpersons and Ranking Members – 15 minutes.



iii. All other Members – 10 minutes.



“Speaker, having regard to the business scheduled for the week under consideration, the Business Committee recommends that sitting commence each day at 10:00 a.m.



The Committee also proposes extended sittings for each day to enable the House to conclude the debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government”.



The House has accordingly adopted the Business Committee report for the week starting on Tuesday 23rd November, 2021.