Parliament to consider 56 Bills as sitting resumes today

Parliament in session | File photo

Lawmakers will today, October 26, 2021, resume from recess and commence the third meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eight Parliament.

About 56 bills are expected to be presented before the House for consideration.



These include the Affirmative Action Bill, 2021, Intestate Succession Bill, 2021, Rent Bill, 2021, Aged Persons Bill, 2021, Small Scale Mining Bill, 2021.



A statement issued by the Communication Department said three bills are currently at the Committee Level.



They are the Office of the Special Prosecutor Amendment Bill, Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2021 and the Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

