Parliament to introduce standing orders to ensure openness – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has indicated that Parliament will introduce revised standing orders that will ensure greater access and openness in the business of parliament.

According to him, when approved, the new Standing Orders will open up Committee Sittings to the media to allow for more transparency and accountability.



The Speaker made this known when a delegation made up of the leadership of the Africa Parliamentary Monitoring Organisations Network (APMON) called on him in parliament.



“Humanity finally is settling in on the conviction that when there is true democracy the society thrives healthily, and in the absence of democracy the opposite pertains”, he said.

According to Speaker Bagbin, Ghana has signed on to the Open Governance Initiatives and cannot go against what it has committed itself. To build a more transparent, accountable and participatory governments that can restore citizens trust and promote inclusive growth.



Rt Hon Alban S. K Bagbin also highlighted the need for more inclusivity and participation of both sides of the political divide in the development process of the country.



‘Basic important national policies must get the buy-in of the representatives of the people, and that buy-in will in effect enrich our policies’, he said.