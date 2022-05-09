Parliament to meet CLOGSAG over strike Monday 9

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development is expected to meet the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) over its indefinite industrial action.
CLOGSAG is on strike to demand for the controversial Political Neutrality Allowance among others.
The strike action is causing service delivery in some government departments and agencies across the country.
Attached is the invitation letter from Parliament to CLOGSAG
