Parliament to probe purchase of $19 Sputnik V vaccines

Terms of reference of the committee will be determined on Friday, July 9

Parliament on Thursday, July 8 approved a private Members’ motion filed by seven minority MPs for a bipartisan probe into the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia through middlemen at $19 per dose.

Minority whip and Asawase MP Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak in contributing to the motion moved by his leader Haruna Iddrisu, stated that the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu lied to parliament over the price of the vaccines.



He questioned why Ghana’s FDA has gone ahead to approve the Sputnik V vaccines when the World Health Organisation is yet to do so



Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who supported the motion admonished the NDC MPs not to sing from a different hymn book when the tables turn in future and a similar demand for a probe is made.

Animated Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu stated his willingness to cooperate with the investigations assuring he has nothing to hide.



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako who was chairing proceedings said the composition and the terms of reference of the committee will be determined on Friday, July 9.