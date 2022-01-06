Parliament to resume January 25 instead of January 18

Parliament of Ghana

Despite the adjournment of sitting of the eighth parliament to Tuesday, January 18, 2022 by First Deputy Joseph Osei-Owusu, official communication from Parliament gives a new date as Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

It will be the start of the second session of the eighth parliament.



“The Parliamentary Service wishes to inform all Honourable Members and Staff of Parliamentary Service that the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, 25th January, 2022 at Ten O’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra,” a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate on Thursday, January 6 said.



“All Honourable Members and Members of Staff are entreated to take note and attend upon the House respectively.”



It was a dramatic end to the first session of the current parliament in December as a brawl broke out between the Majority and Minority caucuses.

It was during heated exchanges on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, popularly known as e-level, introduced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the 2022 budget.



Members of the two caucuses disagreed on the consideration of the Bill under a certificate of urgency and the resultant vote to decide the matter further deepened their differences as the First Deputy Speaker decided to vote in his capacity as Member of Parliament for Bekwai.



He later adjourned sitting to Tuesday, January 18, 2022 but with the new communication, sitting will resume a week later.