Parliament to rise for Xmas break on December 21

A sitting of parliament | FILE PHOTO

Source: GNA

Parliament will adjourn sene die on Tuesday, December 21, after the House has considered the various budget estimates for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the passage of the Appropriation Bill.

The House was originally scheduled to adjourn sene die on Friday, December 17, 2021, but had to extend its sitting due to earlier disagreements between the Majority and Minority sides over the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy and other businesses for consideration.



The Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the suggestion when he presented the Business Statement for the eighth week ending Friday, December 17, 2021.



Mr Afenyo-Markin said the House would begin the consideration of the 2022 Budget estimates of the MDAs on Monday, December 13, while the Appropriation Bill had been scheduled for December 17 to be taken through the various stages.



He said the extended sittings was to ensure that business scheduled for the week under consideration was completed.

He have the assurance that all the necessary support system would be put in place to ensure business in the House run smoothly.



“Having regard to the exigencies of the times and the tall order of business for consideration by the House… members are entreated to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled outstanding business to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill prior to a possible adjournment of the House by Tuesday, 21st December 2021,” he added.



The Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, urged the House to keep to its original timetable to adjourn sene die on December 21 and work to ensure that the target was met.



He urged the leadership to get the chairpersons of the various committees to expedite work on the estimates before the House reconvened on Monday, December 13, 2021.