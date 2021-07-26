Parliament to set up Petitions Committee

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has disclosed that a new committee that will welcome petitions sent to Parliament is to be set.

The Petitions Committee, he added, will ensure that Parliament gets closer to the people and ensure that its work is more transparent to the people they represent.



“A petitions committee will be constituted to create the platform for channelling petitions to the House. While access to the provisions of Parliament will be made easy by reason of the fact that committee of the House will generally sit in public, except under exceptional circumstances where they’ll sit in camera," he said.

Alban Bagbin was speaking at a Special Conferment of Award on him as Speaker, during a Special Sitting in Parliament on Monday, July 26, 2021.



