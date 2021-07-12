Parliament to vet Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng on July 22

Kissi Agyebeng, the new Special Prosecutor, will be vetted on July 22, 2021

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, the president's nominee, through the Attorney-General, for the position of Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his vetting.



His vetting was announced through a press statement issued by the Clerk to the Appointments Committee on Monday, July 12, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.

Since the resignation of Martin Amidu in November 2020 as Special Prosecutor, Godfred Dame, the Attorney-General, nominated the law lecturer and private legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebengm as his replacement.



According to Section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017, (Act 959), it is required that the president appoints a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor within six months of the Office becoming vacant.



As part of its mandate, the Special Prosecutor's Office is mandated with the authority to investigate and prosecute all suspected corruption and corruption-related offences as pertaining to public officers, politically exposed persons, and persons in the private sector alleged to have been involved in any corruption and corruption-related offences, the reported added.



The statement from Parliament stated that the vetting will take place at the committee rooms 1,2, and 3 of the New Administration Block of Parliament House at 10:00 am.

Profile of Kissi Agyebeng



According to the University of Ghana Law School, Kissi Agyebeng has been a lecturer at the institution since October 2006, teaching and researching Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law, and Legal Research and Writing.



He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill prize for Best Graduating Student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001.



Mr Agyabeng proceeded to the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003, earning the E.N. Sowah Memorial prize for best student in Family Law. Since then, has successfully argued numerous cases before the superior courts of Ghana and has participated in several international arbitration hearings.

Talking about his expertise, he has consulted for public sector institutions, including the Attorney General’s Department, Exim Bank Ghana Ltd., Youth Employment Authority, National Lottery Authority, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Trade Fair Company Limited, and the Ghana Olympic Committee.



Kissi is also an Associate at the African Center for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention, and the National Moot Court Coordinator for the Commonwealth Moot Court Competition on International Criminal Justice. He was the Vice-Chair of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The legal practitioner is the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.



He took over from Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah who resigned from the Tribunal on July 1, 2019.

He oversees the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal as stipulated in The Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).



Kissi Agyebeng is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a reputable law firm in Accra.



