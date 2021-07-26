Parliament will not work to frustrate the business of the executive - Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament

• Alban Bagbin says the work of Parliament will not frustrate that of the executive

• He stated that he and the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have grown closer since his election as Speaker of Parliament



• He made this known during the conferment of a Special Award on him in Parliament



Alban Bagbin has said that the work of Parliament will not interfere with that of the executive.



The Speaker of Parliament explained further that the work of Parliament is not in any way intended to make the business of the executive, led by the president, a difficult one.



“While efforts are made to strengthen the independence of Parliament, to give Ghanaians the true sense of the democracy that they voted for, Parliament will not work to frustrate the business of the executive," he said.

He added that as evidence of that fact, he and the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have since built stronger ties, ensuring that they work together for the good of the nation.



“As a fact, immediately after my election as Speaker of Parliament, through the initiative of the president, I have built a hearty and fruitful working relations with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana.



Alban Bagbin made this known while delivering an address during a Special Sitting of Parliament to confer a Special Award on him as Speaker of Parliament.



