Parliament will resume from recess on May 24

The second session of the 8th Parliament resumes today, May 24.



This was contained in a release signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Oteng Nsiah.



The meeting will run till early August before Parliament goes on another recess. Traditionally, the second meeting is the time for the consideration of government programmes and bills.

Some of the bills to be considered include Exemptions Bill 2022 (Ministry of Finance), Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill 2022, Ghana Standards Authority Bill 2022, Affirmative Bill, and Rent Bill among others.



During the meetings, Instruments, Papers, Motions and referrals to committees will be presented to the House for debate and approval.



The mid-year budget review from the Minister of Finance is also expected to be delivered in July.



A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament on Monday, May 23 said, “the Rt Hon Speaker f Parliament has already admitted questions and petition to be brought before the House.”