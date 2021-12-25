Parliament wouldn’t have made it this far without you – Speaker thanks Ghanaians

Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has expressed gratitude to the people of Ghana for the interest shown in the Eighth Parliament since its inception on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, he indicated that “Parliament would not have made it this far, neither would I as a Speaker of Parliament without the support of the good people of Ghana”.



He admitted that the year has been “significant” in many respects albeit holding vital lessons for the future of the country’s political, economic and social agenda.



“With the year coming to an end and the festive season upon us, this is the time to express my appreciation to all Ghanaians for the support, love, prayers and criticisms that have combined to bring us this far.



“The interest demonstrated by you all in what we do is a manifestation of the extent to which you have invested in the sustenance of Ghana’s democracy and the strengthening of the legislature.”



He wished all and sundry – on behalf of Members (MPs), the board and staff of the Parliamentary Service – well and a year full of success ahead.

The Eighth Parliament has made the headlines since being sworn in.



Confusion over the election of a Speaker saw soldiers storm the House for the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic.



On the last day of the sitting in 2021, proceedings had to be adjourned as it continued from a free-for-all fight over the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, which was to be admitted under a certificate of urgency.



The Speaker was absent from the House when the fight broke out with many, particularly the Majority caucus, pointing accusing fingers at him.