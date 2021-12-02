Parliamentarians take day off for Farmers Day

Parliament

Parliament will not sit on Friday, December 3, to enable members to travel to their constituencies on time to take part in the National Farmers Day celebration.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, chaired proceedings on Thursday, but the question on the motion for the adjournment, which was okayed by members.



The House, therefore, would stand adjourned till Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 1000 hours.

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, informed the House that the Leadership of Parliament had agreed for sitting to be adjourned and subsequently moved the motion.



Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader, seconding the motion, called for the House to be adjourned to enable members to get to their constituencies on time.