Parliamentary Committee on Roads, Transport intervenes in McDan vs. Ghana Airport Company saga

Ranking Member on Parliament's Transport committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The Parliamentary Committee on Roads and Transport is intervening in the impasse between the Ghana Airport Company Limited and McDan Aviation.

Management of the Airports Company has indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at Terminal one of the Kotoka International Airport.



This comes after Airport authorities said there were operational breaches by McDan Aviation following the inauguration of its private jet services last week.



The Committee met with the Ministry of Transport over the matter and the Ranking Member on the Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza has been briefing the Parliamentary press corps.

He disclosed that the Committee will visit the terminal to ascertain the facts.



"…So, what we will do is that next week, we will visit the facilities ourselves in the company of Civil Aviation and Ghana Airport Company for them to tell us the lapses in what they have done so far, and then we will have to speak to representatives of McDan. We have not heard their side….then the Committee will make the necessary recommendations”.