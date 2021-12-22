Parliamentary brawl: I'm disappointed in NDC; they're intransigent - Nana Akomea

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation(STC), Nana Akomea, has lambasted the NDC Minority in Parliament over Monday's brawl in the Legislative House.

On Monday, December 20, Parliament turned into a boxing ring as the Majority and Minority boxed when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu decided to hand over to his Deputy in order to join his colleague MPs to vote on the controversial e-levy.



The MPs had fisticuffs as the Minority refused to allow the first Deputy Speaker to hand over to the second Deputy Speaker while the Majority members acted as his shield by exchanging punches with their opponents.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea condemned both sides for exhibiting such violent behaviour in the House.



However, assessing the incident, he blamed the Minority for starting the fight.

According to him, the NDC members (the Minority) showcased to Ghanaians and the world their intransigence which goes to tell they are not people who want to have a consensus over issues, but rather come to a meeting with a "take it or leave it'' posture which doesn't augur well for the House.



"Now, I'm clear in my mind that [the NDC] they are being intransigent," he stated.



