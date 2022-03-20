Parliamentary committee chases Health ministry for a downward review of covid protocols for travellers

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

The Parliamentary Health Committee has called on Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister for Health, to brief the committee on the general COVID situation in the country.

The minister will also brief the committee on the embarkation and port of entry COVID protocols to be observed by Ghanaians and foreigners travelling into the country.



“Update on protocols and testing regime of COVID-19 at our airports and other point of entry in Ghana,” an invitation letter to the minister sighted by GhanaWeb read.



According to Inusah Mohammed Baba, Clerk to the Committee, the meeting is necessary because the committee has had numerous petitions and complaints from the public and travellers into the country.



The meeting comes off on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently chairing a crunch cabinet meeting at the Peduase Loadge where the government will be discussing the opening of the borders of the country.



This meeting is being attended by all ministers of state, government appointees, as well as all NPP MPs and the leadership of the governing NPP.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama called on the government to review the cost of the of the PCR test at the airport.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the former President stated the government ought to stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinated, adding that government must also stop the demand for originating PCR tests before the same category of travellers are allowed to board flights to Ghana.



Sharing his personal experience, Mahama said, “It is a most unfortunate situation that Ghanaians who have valid vaccination certificates cannot board flights back home without a £90 PCR test, and an additional US$50 PCR test booking in Accra.”



Find the Committee's invitation below:



