Parliamentary elections will be a tough race for the NPP, if Adwoa Safo doesn’t contest – Pollster

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

The Chief Executive Officer of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has predicted that the NPP will have a tough contest if the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, does not contest the parliamentary elections.

According to the pollster, with NDC parliamentary candidate Elikplim Akurugu in the picture, the NPP will not find it easy in the 2024 general elections.



“With Elikplim Akurugu in the picture, the parliamentary elections will be a tough race for the NPP if the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is not running in Dome Kwabenya. If Sarah Adwoa Safo doesn’t contest, it will be an open race between the two political parties-NPP and the NDC. Dome Kwabenya, which is one of NPP’s strongholds, has been stronger under Sarah Adwoa Safo. If Adwoa Safo is not on the ballot paper in the 2024 general elections, believe me, the race will be tough,” Mussa Dankwah predicted.



Elikplim Akurugu polled 1,564 in NDC’s parliamentary elections for the Dome-Kwabenya.



This is the second time she has won the NDC’s parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

The pollster predicted that aggrieved NPP members in Dome Kwabenya are likely to vote for Elikplim Akurugu in the general elections if Adwoa Safo refuses to contest in the NPP’s primaries.



“In the polls that we did, 45 per cent of NPP winnings came from Taifa North and Taifa South. In the last poll we did in October 2022, when Sarah Adwoa Safo issues came up, Elikplim Akurugu was leading in Taifa North. That’s unheard of. There’s a division within the NPP in the constituency. NPP people who have issues with the party will vote for Elikplim Akurugu,” citinewsroom.com quoted the pollster.







YNA/OGB