Part of Cecilia Dapaah’s case now involves money laundering – Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng (left) and Cecilia Dapaah

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has announced an expansion of its investigation into the case of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, who has been accused of corruption and corruption-related offences.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Kissi Agyebeng said that his office was initially looking at the source of the monies found at the properties of the former minister, but it is now considering elements of money laundering.



He added that the United States FBI is now collaborating in the investigation, and other state agencies in Ghana would also be invited to collaborate in the money laundering aspect of the investigation.



“It will be further recalled that the investigation became cross-border and transboundary upon the claim by the persons of interest that part of the seized cash sums was transported into the jurisdiction from the United States. For that reason, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States became involved in a collaborative investigative work with the OSP on the matter.



“The investigation has been largely aimed at determining the source(s) of the large cash sums. We have had the benefit of five (5) months of investigation and the circumstances of the case are clearer to us,” Kissi Agyebeng said.



He added, “The investigation shows that parts of the case are in the province of money laundering and structuring. The OSP does not have a direct mandate in respect of money laundering. Therefore, the Office will be inviting in law enforcement agencies that have a direct money laundering mandate for collaborative work in respect of those parts of the case”.

Background:



Cecilia Dapaah is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged with stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash, and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP, for a second time, froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investments of Madam Cecilia Dapaah and return her seized monies after an initial freeze order.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



On October 16, 2023, the OSP revoked the freeze order on five of the bank accounts belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.

The office indicated that although it has released five of the bank accounts, the freezing order is still in force for the other bank accounts and financial assets of the embattled former minister.



BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.