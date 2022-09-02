Part of Samuel Jinapor's private residence gutted by fire

Portions of the private residence of Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has been gutted by fire.

The incident of Friday, September 2, 2022 occurred around 11:30am at the facility located at Adjiringanor, a suburb of Accra.



In a video widely circulated on social media, a plume of smoke is bellowing from the roof of the house as personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service attend to the situation.



The cause of the fire is yet to be established with officials confirming that no casualty was recorded.

Photos from inside the premises shows that one room was badly burnt.



The Minister is currently away in Perth, Australia, attending the largest African-focused mining conference.



