Participate fully in 2021 census – NDC to Ghanaians

The public has been advised to ensure that they get counted

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the general public to show keen interest and participate in the ongoing 2021 National Population and Housing Census.

A statement signed by NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Friday, 9 July 2021, indicated that “the census exercise, which was started eleven days ago and is scheduled to end on Monday, 12 July, has been very slow in reach, low on awareness and has received very minimum attention and publicity in the media".



“Many areas have reported ‘no show’, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the census process”.



It continued: “The importance of the census exercise to the infrastructural, political and socio-economic development of our country cannot be overemphasised, as it determines how the scarce national resources of this country are efficiently allocated to equitably address, the various developmental needs of the country. Thus, failure to be counted has major implications for the efficient planning and deployment of developmental resources to our respective communities”.



The NDC, therefore, called on the general public to ensure that they are counted.

“It is for this reason that the National Democratic Congress is calling on the general public to show interest and ensure that they fully participate in the process and be counted. We want to use this opportunity to announce to the general public, particularly our members that, if for any reason, enumerators have not labelled your house or come to your home for the exercise, kindly call the Ghana Statistical Service toll free number on 0800-900-900 or 0800- 800-800 or 0800-426-426 and get counted,” the statement further noted.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census began with the Census Night on Sunday, 27 June 2021.



Actual counting began the next day, Monday, 28 June 2021.



The exercise will end on Monday, 12 July 2021.