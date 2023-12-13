Participate in assembly elections, it is your civic responsibility – NCCE

NCCE Logo

The Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged individuals to exercise their right to vote during district-level elections.

She pleaded with voters to abstain from engaging in violence and to conduct themselves with dignity throughout the electoral process.



“As a Ghanaian, you should understand that development begins at the local level, and if we seek development in our communities, and as a country that prides itself on being a democratic country, we have to participate in the assembly elections. It is important to participate in the exercise.”



“I would also advise those who do not have their names in the register to stay away from the process. Those who also have their names captured in the register should not engage in multiple votes. As a registered voter who is of sound mind, you have an obligation to vote.”

She also advised voters to prioritise candidates based on their potential contributions to community development. Mrs. Afutu urged citizens to transcend political affiliations for the collective benefit of their localities.



She asked voters to focus on individuals who can genuinely contribute to local development and communities and to assess candidates based on their track records, skills, and plans for community enhancement, thereby fostering a more informed and effective democratic process.



She said the NCCE is currently embarking on an exercise to encourage Ghanaians to participate in the district assembly elections.