Partisan democracy ruining Ghana – Odike

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addai Odike has said the practice of partisanship democracy, which emphasises the interest of individual parties above the national interest, is ruining the country.

The UPP founder, who for a while now has been a proponent of a union government for the country, noted that the current Constitution of Ghana has made governance all about individuals instead of being nationalistic, due to the practice of partisan democracy.



Reiterating the need for Ghana to practise union government, the UPP founder told Nana Otu Darko, on CTV’s Dwabre Mu, Tuesday, 28 February 2023, that: “Like in Akufo-Addo’s era, whatever he says, even if you’re a member of his party and you don’t support, you’re in trouble.



“Is this how to govern a nation? That’s why we’re advocating a union government.”



He continued that: “Ghanaian leaders are sitting for partisan democracy to ruin us but Odike is saying let’s bring a union government to Ghana. We all take decisions together, so it won’t be only Akufo-Addo [Executive] taking decisions for Ghana. Today, we queue to vote for you, as a servant, and we’ve taken you as a labourer. Now the law is such that, you who is clothed by us, now becomes lord over us.

“Under Union government, pastors will be regarded in decision-making. Someone who is the ambassador of God on this earth. Everything on this earth was created by God and you say when we’re taking decisions on this earth they are not part?



“The chief whose ancestors fought for the land – and in Ghana we know that our chiefs are in charge of our lands, we say when taking decisions on governance, they are not part? The chief who oversees the land and the land is Ghana, when we’re taking decisions they are not part.”



He added: “The Constitution has made us selfish. It has made government become, ‘my government’. It has made governance about individuals instead of nationalistic.”