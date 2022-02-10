Partner us to fight seal tamperings, fuel siphoning - NPA boss to tanker drivers

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has appealed to Executives of the Tanker Drivers Union at the Buipe Depot Branch, to help fight the tampering of seals on tankers and the siphoning of fuel from tankers.

He said despite the installation of seals on licensed tankers to address fuel siphoning, the NPA received more than 15 incidents of seal tampering on daily basis, a situation he described as “very worrying.”



Interacting with union members as part of his regional tour to petroleum installations and other state institutions, Dr Abdul-Hamid said although siphoning of fuel incurs revenue loses to the government, it also endangered lives and properties.



He made reference to the fire incident at Kaase in the Ashanti Region and noted that, investigations into that incident would be concluded this week.



“Those found guilty would be punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others who engage in the act,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hamid urged the executives to support the fight and educate their members to desist from carrying out such activities since anyone caught would not be spared.



The Vice-Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Union, Nashiru Mohammed, on his part said, he would educate their members to conduct their activity according to the regulations.



He further appealed to the CEO to help boost the level of activities at the Buipe Depot to increase their operations.



The General Manager, Terminal and Transmission of BOST, Josiah Ato Kwamina said in the last two years, there had been some works done at the depot to expand their capacity and operations.