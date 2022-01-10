Partnership is master key in fighting crime, thank you for supporting us – Police to Ghanaians

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com
The Ghana Police Service has thanked the general public for its support in fighting crimes in Ghanaian society.
A statement issued by the service said Police-Community partnership is the master key to crime-fighting.
“Let us, therefore, continue to work together for safer communities.”
The Police had appealed to the general public to help find two robbery suspects who were part of nine suspects who attacked their victims with an array of weapons at Wassa Akropong and Mpohor in the Western region.
