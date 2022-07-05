Parts of Accra flooded again, social media users react

Parts of Accra flooded
Social media users react to incidents across Accra
Meteorological Agency warns of heavy rains
Parts of the capital, Accra, have been flooded following rains that started immediately after dawn of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Per videos shared on social media with the hashtag #AccraFloods, people are lamenting the manner in which parts of the capital are cut off when it rains.
Movement - human and vehicular - has been seriously impacted in most areas per reports coming into GhanaWeb newsroom as well as in the videos posted on social media.
Some of the areas heavily impacted include:
a. Kaneshie First Light
b. Fiesta Royal Junction
c. Kwame Nkrumah Circle
d. Area around Ecobank Headquarters at Ridge
e. Accra - Nsawam road stretch
f. 37 - Tetteh Quarshie stretch
g. Spintex Road
For most of the people posting videos on social media, they are concerned that a new round of complaints will be made, and in the end, little or nothing will be done.
Others are asking when the government will take concrete action beyond the usual talk and promise of working to avert any future incidents.
Taxes. Death. Accra Floods and traffic.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 5, 2022
Can we just admit that Accra is a river and move to Canada already…— Enarya (@iamowusuaa) July 5, 2022
Watch some of the videos below:
#AccraFloods: Dire situation at Kaneshie First Light #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/JSD5V5CSez— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
Current situation at Circle, lot of people at stacked under the overpass #CBS #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/aowPPc7eCZ— Joel Kwabena Aboagye ➐ (@JoelKAboagye) July 5, 2022
Road in front of African Regent Hotel towards 37 right now.#AccraRains #accrafloods @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/a4YXQvWqsp— Lorrencia Adam Nkrumah (@lorrenciaadam) July 5, 2022
Right in front of Ecobank Head office, Ridge. The entire road is submerged. @benkoku#accrafloods #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/npeOoJDjJg— Whiskey Lullaby (@TeeMaxi) July 5, 2022
River Keneshie ???????????????? let me go back to my Ashaiman noise and air pollution is better than flood @Citi973 #CitiCBS @Joy997FM #JoySMS @3fm927 #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/QgYnGeHL21— JUSTBABA (@SalifuBaba15) July 5, 2022
The usual issue… #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/2TREL5ynRG— yo perry???? (@oguaaah_) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Scores of stranded passengers in the rain#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/xeyOV47ymg— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Parts of Accra flooded again after downpour #ClassFM #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/jD6XLezStO— Class 91.3 Fm (@Class913fm) July 5, 2022
Accra is wet.. #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/Fgf3mgpght— Odoteye Henry (@h_odoteye) July 5, 2022
#accrafloods : The current situation at circle https://t.co/JrSaVOWRV5 pic.twitter.com/qZ48Euqhkh— ADE (@iamjudewise) July 5, 2022
