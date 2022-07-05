41
News

Parts of Accra flooded again, social media users react

Circle Flood3.jpeg Flooding have hit areas due to increased rainfalls

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Accra flooded

Social media users react to incidents across Accra

Meteorological Agency warns of heavy rains

Parts of the capital, Accra, have been flooded following rains that started immediately after dawn of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Per videos shared on social media with the hashtag #AccraFloods, people are lamenting the manner in which parts of the capital are cut off when it rains.

Movement - human and vehicular - has been seriously impacted in most areas per reports coming into GhanaWeb newsroom as well as in the videos posted on social media.

Some of the areas heavily impacted include:

a. Kaneshie First Light

b. Fiesta Royal Junction

c. Kwame Nkrumah Circle

d. Area around Ecobank Headquarters at Ridge

e. Accra - Nsawam road stretch

f. 37 - Tetteh Quarshie stretch

g. Spintex Road

For most of the people posting videos on social media, they are concerned that a new round of complaints will be made, and in the end, little or nothing will be done.

Others are asking when the government will take concrete action beyond the usual talk and promise of working to avert any future incidents.











Watch some of the videos below:

















