Parts of Accra flooded, uprooted trees block roads

10a7dd43 Ff5e 46dc 8c9c 6fbf66612efa E1653375759159.jpeg An uprooted tree in the middle of a road

Wed, 25 May 2022

Some parts of Accra have flooded following the downpour which started Monday night.

The rains which were heavy at midnight have continued to Tuesday morning.

Some roads in Accra have also been blocked after branches of trees fell as a result of the rains. Starr News reports say the stretch between the Achimota gulf course and the Achimota Police station has blocked by a tree branch.

