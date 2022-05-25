Parts of Accra flooded, uprooted trees block roads

An uprooted tree in the middle of a road

Some parts of Accra have flooded following the downpour which started Monday night.

The rains which were heavy at midnight have continued to Tuesday morning.

Some roads in Accra have also been blocked after branches of trees fell as a result of the rains. Starr News reports say the stretch between the Achimota gulf course and the Achimota Police station has blocked by a tree branch.