Parts of Accra plunged into darkness

Some parts of Accra have been plunged into darkness Monday night.

It is unclear the cause of the power outage which has affected areas including Kanda, Nima, Ridge, Dansoman and Teshie.



Reports suggest Kasoa in the Central region has also been affected by the power outage.



It comes hours after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) assured the nation of a reliable power supply.

“We want to improve on our transmission capacity, and we do that because we are planning the system in such a way so that should any part of the country go off as a result of maintenance or fault, the customer should not even sense it because the remaining BSPs can come in to support,” Systems Operation Manager of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Ing Mark Baah told the media in Accra Sunday.



According to him, though other energy sector projects like the Kasoa BSP, upgrade of major transmission lines between Accra and Tema and the upgrade of transmission lines in Kumasi are still ongoing and will be completed soon, government has so far worked to significantly reduce the congestion on the existing ECG feeders which will result in improved reliability of power supply to meet the growing power demand in the country.



He said the days of erratic power supply popularly known as “dumsor” occasioned by the lack of investment in the sector brought so much discomfort, inconvenience and sent lot of Ghanaian businesses on their knees are over, stressing that the current upgrade in the country’s transmission capacity will help improve the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians.