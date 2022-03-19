0
Menu
News

Parts of Tic Tac’s restaurant burnt as petrol tanker catches fire

Fuel Tanker Fire2.jpeg Firefighters attending to the petrol tanker truck

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

It took the doughty Firefighters one hour 30 minutes to bring a fire involving a Renault petrol tanker truck with registration No. GT 9184–18 under control after dispatch at 1314 hours.

The raging ruinous fire was finally knocked down at 3:50 pm using water and foam from three fire engines from Anyinam, Kibi, and Regional Headquarters Sub-Stations and as well as a water tanker from Regional Headquarters.

The flames and heat from the raging fire partially affected the plastic signage and roofing of the Gennex Pizza Restaurant and Grill owned by the Musician, Tic Tac.

The head of the Renault petrol tanker truck was badly burnt.

The lower undercarriage portions of the bulk suffered severe fire damage.

Substantial liters of petrol were salvaged from the fire. The entire Paradise Rest Stop premises, including its various eateries, shops, and the fuel service station was not affected by the damaging fire.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as the driver escaped unhurt.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium