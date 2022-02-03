Party dues account for less than 1% of political campaign funds – CDD-Ghana

Executive Director CDD-Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi

A study by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has disclosed that political party membership dues or subscriptions, account for less than 1 percent of funds used for party campaign activities.



According to the report, the less than 1 percent share of dues to campaign funds contradicts the almost 50 percent income the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) reported to the Electoral Commission (EC).



The biggest contribution, CDD-Ghana reported, were from persons with special interests, “particularly business people who support the party and candidates at several levels in return for contracts, contacts, positions, and protection of businesses from governmental interference or clampdown.”

“Cash amounts donated by special interests and business financiers in support of the candidature of a president candidate ranged from GH¢40,000 to GH¢11.5 million ($2 million),” the report added.



CDD-Ghana, however, noted that parliamentary elections were mostly funded by personal savings of aspiring members of parliament (MPs).



“For candidates running for office as MP, the study found that the bulk of their funding comes from their personal savings and loans,” CDD-Ghana reported.



It added that most former aspirants and current MPs disclosed that they are indebted due to the high cost of funding their campaign.



“At least 8 in 10 of the former aspirants and current MPs told our researchers during the fieldwork and validation sessions they were increasingly falling into debt from the high cost of financing their campaign before, during the election, and when they win the election and are serving as MP or after they leave office,” the report added.