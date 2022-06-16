‘Party faithful must be fairly rewarded’ – NPP National Organiser hopeful

Bright Essilfie Kumi

A National Organizer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie Kumi, has said that a system needs to be established to fairly recompense members for services and contributions offered to the party.

In an interview with Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bↄfoↄ morning show on June 14, 2022, Mr Essilfie indicated that though politics is not a business, it is anticipated that when a party overcomes opposition and rises to power, rewards would be offered to some individuals in recognition of the sacrifices they have made.



However, the current system practised is deficient, creating challenges and attracting some negative feedbacks from the members on how these rewards are given.



He said, “people who have backed the party are angry and some have even cursed them due to lack of data to enable them to appreciate everyone’s effort”.



Citing an instance, he said in 2016 they went to people in the diaspora for support to enable them to seal the power but because they did not have the data of the people who contributed, the party faithful were hesitant.

Thus, the data system should be created and be able to identify the businessmen who are sponsoring the party which he would oversee as an organizer if given the nod.



“If you require a national organizer today, this means that you require an organizer who is familiar with the dynamics of the diaspora team’’ he said.



He ended by saying ‘’if you don’t resource the party, it won’t be appealing enough for the next individual to assume responsibility by the time your service is through”.