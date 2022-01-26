Party interests cause of standoff on e-levy – Political Analyst

Ken Ofori - Atta, Finance Minister

Political Analyst, Dr. Isaac Brako, has shared that party interest reigns supreme over the current debate over the e-levy by the majority and minority caucuses of Parliament.

He explained that the minority will keep on opposing the passage of the e-levy with the majority pushing for its passage. “I am not surprised the minority group has an entrenched position on the e-levy and this will not change. The sitting President has about 3 years before his tenure ends and the minority also wants former President Mahama in power after the 2024 election, and as a party, they will do all they can to make the ruling party lose the favor of Ghanaians".



According to him, the majority also argues the e-levy is being introduced with the hope that government will have enough to pursue its developmental agenda. “So you can see the NDC telling its people to make sure the levy is not passed whilst the NPP is also telling its people to make sure the levy is passed. So I am not surprised over the back and forth going on in Parliament.”



Although Dr. Brako agrees the implementation of the e-levy is of national interest, he however believes party interest is supreme.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Dr. Isaac Brako said, “both parties want to win elections and will go to all lengths to realize this.”



Parliament has been at blows over the passage of the e-levy into a law. The Minority has vehemently opposed the 1.75% being introduced as the levy whilst the Majority group is insistent on its approval.



The two factions have not reached any agreement so far with none of them meeting the other halfway.