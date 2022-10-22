0
Party’s interest must be supreme after constituency polls - Mahama to NDC

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has wished all aspirants contesting in the constituency elections in the National Democratic Congress polls the best of luck.

In a message, Mr. Mahama said the decision of delegates ought to be respected and the interest of the party must be supreme.

To those who would emerge as winners, he asked them to be modest in their celebration.

Read the full statement below:

Today, the NDC begins elections at constituency level to elect executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next 4 years.

branch level.

I am excited at the keen interest these elections have evoked and want to use this medium to wish all contestants well.

All involved need to remember that this is a family contest and therefore has to be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

I wish all aspirants the best of luck.

May the victors exhibit modesty and grace even as they bask in their success and may those who are unsuccessful remember that there is always another time.

Ultimately, the decision of the delegates ought to be respected and the interest of the party must remain supreme at all times.

While only one candidate can emerge for any specific position, let us bear in mind that we are all winners and the larger goal remains for us to forge a united front to rescue the people of Ghana, our families and loved ones from the shackles of misrule, corruption and economic hardships that have become the brand mark of this current NPP administration.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
