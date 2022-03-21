3
Menu
News

Pass E-Levy Bill now – NMC Chairman to Parliament

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo 1234 Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of NMC

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo has appealed to Parliament to pass the E-levy Bill into law and demand accountability on how the revenue would be used in the national interest.

According to him, disagreement over the passage of the Bill should never be the cause of chaotic situation in Parliament leading to injuries and verbal assault.

What is necessary at this crucial moment with equal numbers is Parliament is consensus and acceptance in good faith of divergence views. Mr Ayeboafo was speaking in an interview with GBC News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent Thomas Nsowah Adjei in Kumasi.

The recent misunderstanding in Parliament that has characterised government policies among members of the House has attracted public comments. While some see it as very healthy for our democracy, others see it as counterproductive, because it seems to impede smooth democratic governance. The NMC Chairman is of view it is time the MPs think about Ghana first before their parties.

On the current composition of equal numbers in Parliament, Mr Ayeboafo noted it is not good for our democracy. He disagreed with views that one day an opposition could successfully rule this country with lower numbers in Parliament.

“What is happening in Parliament currently is a clear demonstration of a hell to witness under such regime”, Mr. Ayeboafo opined.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy
Ghana's Antoine Semenyo suffers injury days to Nigeria tie
I intended to plead guilty with explanation – Oliver-Barker
GFA announce kick-off time for Ghana-Nigeria first leg in Kumasi
Footage of armed robbery incident at Adenta SSNIT flats emerges
Jordan Ayew to miss Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier?
I doubt Minority members will stop Joe Wise from voting - Lawyer Bobby
Why Kwame Sefa Kayi is urging Ghanaians not to encourage calls for coup
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Related Articles: