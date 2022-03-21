Pass E-Levy Bill now – NMC Chairman to Parliament

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of NMC

Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo has appealed to Parliament to pass the E-levy Bill into law and demand accountability on how the revenue would be used in the national interest.

According to him, disagreement over the passage of the Bill should never be the cause of chaotic situation in Parliament leading to injuries and verbal assault.



What is necessary at this crucial moment with equal numbers is Parliament is consensus and acceptance in good faith of divergence views. Mr Ayeboafo was speaking in an interview with GBC News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent Thomas Nsowah Adjei in Kumasi.



The recent misunderstanding in Parliament that has characterised government policies among members of the House has attracted public comments. While some see it as very healthy for our democracy, others see it as counterproductive, because it seems to impede smooth democratic governance. The NMC Chairman is of view it is time the MPs think about Ghana first before their parties.

On the current composition of equal numbers in Parliament, Mr Ayeboafo noted it is not good for our democracy. He disagreed with views that one day an opposition could successfully rule this country with lower numbers in Parliament.



“What is happening in Parliament currently is a clear demonstration of a hell to witness under such regime”, Mr. Ayeboafo opined.