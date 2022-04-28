Pass Occupational Safety and Health Bill into law- TUC reminds government

Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Day for Safety and Health at Work, on Thursday April 28, 2022, the Trades Union Congress, TUC is calling on the government to expedite action on the process towards the passage of the Occupational Safety and Health Bill into law.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah.



The statement noted that the draft bill put together in 2017 by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations in consultation with other key stakeholders is long overdue.



Whilst urging the government to facilitate its speedy passage, it further appealed to employers to put in place systems, rules and regulations to make the work environment safe and healthy.



It noted that the bill, when actualized, will guarantee the duties of employers as well as the rights of workers and their representatives on Health and Safety, as stipulated in the International Labour Organization ILO, Convention 155 of 1981.



The statement also revealed that the ILO is considering Occupational Safety and Health as a Fundamental Human Right.



This, it noted, will mandate all member countries to put the needed systems in place because every worker has the fundamental right to work in an environment free from violence and risk.

It however called on ILO member states to support the process.



According to Dr. Baah, this year’s commemoration under the theme “Make safe and healthy work a fundamental right” is a clarion call for the National Tripartite Committee to ensure that there is Occupational Safety and Health Committee at every workplace across the country.



The International Labour Organization (ILO) declared 28th April World Day for Safety and Health at Work in 2003.



Since then, the day has been observed every year globally to stress the need for the prevention of accidents and diseases at all workplaces.



In addition to the promotion of Occupational Safety and Health at work, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work known as Workers’ Memorial Day, is also to remember the millions of workers who have lost their lives while at work.