Pass and enjoy free SHS - Ga East MCE inspires BECE candidates

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has advised candidates sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality to avoid all forms of examination malpractices, write and excel in order to benefit from the Free Senior High School Education Policy introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Hon. MCE said this when she visited some of the exams centres in the Municipality on Monday, 15th November, 2021.



The Ga East Municipality is presenting 5,125 candidates for this year's BECE made up of 2,124 from Public and 3,001 Private Basic Schools, involving 2,730 girls, and 2,395 boys from 33 Public and 172 Private Schools respectively.



There are 17 centres, 17 Supervisors, 19 Assistant Supervisors and 178 Invigilators for the 2021 BECE in the Municipality.



Hon. Kaakie Mann, who was in a team including the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mrs Vera Akuffo-Mante, was led to the various Centres by the Municipal Education Director (MDE), Mr. Francis Steele,



They visited the Kwabenya M/A, Taifa St. Dominic Roman Catholic Basic School, Taifa Community Cluster of Schools and Gold Avenue at Ashongman where the Hon. MCE addressed some of the candidates prior to the start of the first paper and inspected the Centres to ensure all the necessary exams materials were in place and the various COVID-19 protocols were being adhered to.

She was received by the Assembly Members for Kwabenya, Hon. Bright Paul Mintah, Taifa North, Hon. Patience Ofosuhene Okrah, and Agbogba, Hon. Dennis Mensah Sowah.



Speaking to the candidates, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, conveyed the well wishes of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, indicating their support for them and commitment towards ensuring a peaceful, smooth and successful BECE.



The MCE encouraged the candidates to shun all forms of exams malpractices and write with confidence and excel to ensure they benefit from the Free SHS education policy by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"This is the time for you to also benefit from this great policy. I believe in all of you and it is my prayer that you all come out with flying colours to enable you enjoy the FREE SHS and have better lives in the future", she stated.



"I also encourage you to do well in this exams to improve upon our performances in the national and regional ratings as has been the case in the past", Hon. Kaakie Mann added.