Pass the anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law, homosexuality will create chaos - SDA church

The church calls on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the anti-gay bill

The Southern Ghana Union Conference, Seventh-day Adventist Church has thrown its support towards the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

The church in a statement said it wants the bill passed into law because all sins left unchecked will plunge the earth into chaos.



The church called on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the bill because LGBTQI+ is evil and sinful.



To the church, homosexuality and all its manifestations is a sexual perversion of the natural order of human sexuality.

"On the issue of homosexuality, The Adventist Church upholds the Biblical view that homosexuality in all its manifestations is a perversion of the natural order of human sexuality. It is a sin, and like all other sins, those who practice it must be saved," part of the statement reads.



