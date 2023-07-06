Passage of anti-LGBTQ law will not violate any international treaty – MP

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, has averred that the anti-LGBTQ Bill will not violate any international treaty if passed into law.

The lawmaker argued that the bill which promotes proper sexual human rights and Ghanaian Family Values was one that the majority of Ghanaians want.



In its report on the bill, Parliament’s Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee raised concerns about potential violations of international treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, among others.



But the MP says the concerns raised by the committee were not true.

“The bill under reference if passed into law will not violate article 108 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana,” Mr Ahiafor said, adding if this bill is passed into law there is no provision in any international treaty or convention that will be violated.”



"If passed into law, the Bill will percent the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ+ and related activities.



It will be illegal for the propaganda of, advocate for, or promotion of LGBT and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, and persons who are victims or accused of LGBT and related activities," he said.